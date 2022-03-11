Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo. .Water levels along the Lower Ohio River are slowly falling. The river is forecast to fall below flood stage at Smithland Dam early this weekend, while flooding continues at points downstream well into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 41.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning and continue falling. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally east of a line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Carbondale and Wayne City Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will be from 6 PM CST today through 2 AM CST Saturday morning. With cooling ground and road surfaces, some slick spots will be possible through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will fall into the single digits above zero overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&