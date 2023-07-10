Technology makes traveling easier by saving time, money, and your sanity. If you're going to be traveling you might want to pack these ahead of time in your digital suitcase.
Airports are going to be busy which could mean delays and cancellations. Your airline's app can be a big help but the travel app Flighty is a bit better at getting you to the gate on time. The app locates flight information from your email and begins tracking the plane even before it reaches
your airport. Flighty can even predict if a flight will be on time based on inbound traffic for the previous 25 hours and airspace mandates.
You may have heard that airport charging stations are risky. While that may be true, it might not be as big of a worry as you're led to believe. Still, it's even better to have your own portable battery charger. And rather than keeping up with multiple charging cables, this one from Anker has usb, usb-c, and lightning adapters which are both good for car rides too.
If kids gobble up your cellular plan, download a few things so they won't need to connect to data and roaming charges. Download movies they want to watch from Netflix, or Amazon. Streaming video and music can eat up the data plan. Spotify, Apple, and Amazon will download songs to their phone. Turn off Tiktok and download a calming coloring book app. Mom and dad may enjoy these too as a stress reliever.
If you're on the road and don't use Waze you're possibly setting yourself up to hit a traffic jam. In my experience Waze is much better at notifying you of slowed traffic, detours, and police officers than apple maps.
Gas buddy can find the best gas prices on the road while iExit will tell you what's at each exit before you reach the off-ramp.
None of these apps will make the weather nicer or your plane on time or help you get there quicker. But they can make the trip more enjoyable for you and everyone you're traveling with.