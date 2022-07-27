To no one's surprise, the Amazon Prime Days event was another success, becoming the biggest online shopping event in history.
Amazon said Thursday shoppers purchased over 300 million items during the 48-hour sales event. What we'll never know is how many of those items will be returned.
Many Prime Day shoppers know they're going to return something they ordered before they even open the box. While Amazon makes most returns easy, there are some things you should know that cost you.
Returns of Prime member purchases sold and shipped by Amazon are free with some exceptions. All you need to do is click on your orders and choose the item you want to return.
You'll be asked for a reason for returning your item. None of the options are "I changed my mind." Amazon asks if the product is defective, if it didn't arrive in time, or if you found it at a better price somewhere else.
You'll then print out a shipping label, box up the item and ship it back yourself. You can also take it to a UPS shipping location or Kohl's department store.
Read the return instructions closely. If you choose to return your item at the store, don't box it back up. You can just take it inside and let a worker scan the QR code Amazon emails you.
Tip: When you receive the QR Code from Amazon, capture a screenshot on your phone in case you can't get a good internet signal once you get to the store.
Tip 2: Save the return receipt to prove you returned the item in the event it gets lost. You should receive an email confirming your item was received and your refund is on its way soon after dropping it off.
If you purchased the item from a third-party seller who shipped the item, you may have 30 days to return it for a refund, but each third-party seller has its own return policy.
You may be able to get a refund, but you'll likely have to pay for shipping. On a $10 item, you might have to pay a $5.99 minimum to return it.
There are items that cannot be returned, including: computers (after 30 days), items with missing UPC codes, software programs, some jewelry, health and grocery items, and live insects. Yes, you heard right. Amazon sells live crickets, worms, and cockroaches, and they don't want them back!
Amazon keeps track of how many items you return and for what reasons. If you return 5-10 items per month or more than 10% of what you order for no reason other than that you changed your mind, you may receive a warning.
If you continue returning items, your account will be suspended or you'll even be banned from Amazon. So be careful with impulse buying.