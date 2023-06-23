Tattoos can be cool, but they can also be one of the things you regret.
There's no second guessing, and without painful removal? A tattoo is forever. In a way, this app gives you the chance to get a tattoo without getting a tattoo.
Before you ink, try InkHunter. This smartphone app can help you decide what a tattoo will look like prior to getting it. Here's how it works:
The app uses your smartphone camera, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence to superimpose a tattoo design on your arm, leg or anywhere else on your body. You'll need to mark the spot with three lines, like a smiley face.
Then, go through a vast library of designs from real tattoo artists. All of the more popular choices of flowers, symbols, and skulls are in black and white and in color.
Then, aim your camera at the smiley face. InkHunter places that tattoo to show you what it will look like in real life.
You can then snap a photo with the app and move it around. Using filters, you can see what the tattoo will look like in a few years when the ink has faded and blurred.
Find one you like, and take it to a tattoo artist as a guide.
Ink is forever. InkHunter keeps you from making a really bad decision.
This app can be found in Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store for $0.99.