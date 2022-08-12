Who doesn't want to become a little smarter?
If raising your IQ isn't enough, just being able to start a conversation with someone should be a good reason. But who has time to read or watch a 2-hour documentary or take an online course?
The popular app "Uptime" is a solution.
The idea of the app is to give a new purpose to any downtime you might have during the day. Maybe while you're sitting in the carpool line doom-scrolling TikTok or Facebook, you could put that time to good use and learn something more important than the latest viral dance craze.
The app "UpTime" says it can use just 5 minutes of that downtime to make you smarter.
Uptime provides bite-size ideas and thoughts from some of the greatest minds in the world.
The app pulls together some of the latest best-sellers, documentaries, and courses and presents them on a smartphone screen with graphics, text, animations, video, and audio.
After you choose from a number of topics you're interested in, the app displays a wide selection of books, docs, and courses within your selections. For example, I chose topics on business, communication, money, and health & fitness.
The app showed me a book by Alex Lyon on communication skills. The screens showed excerpts from the book along with insights taken from it. I could choose to read it myself or listen to an audio version.
Another offering presented is Malcolm Gladwell's book "The Tipping Point." Uptime showed me excerpts and insights from the book as well as a clip from one of Gladwell's TedTalks.
If you've never been able to wrap your head around Stephen Hawking's book "A Brief History of Time," Uptime makes it even more brief by showing the most important quotes from the book and some of the takeaways you can drop in conversations.
Another hack is the documentary "Mike Wallace is Here." This film tells the story of famed CBS journalist Mike Wallace and his reputation as the first journalist to confront major newsmakers with difficult questions. In addition to the takeaways and talking points, the hack showed several clips from both the documentary and TV profiles of Wallace through the years.
The "hacks," as Uptime calls them, are only 5-minutes long. I can always find the time to try a new one while I'm standing in line, waiting for someone in the car, or during commercial breaks.
"UpTime" is a free app and the company sends out free "daily hacks" every day. If you want more of the 3,000 plus titles included in the app, there's a premium subscription that costs $20/month or $80/year.
Don't worry- there is a free 3-day premium trial so you can see if you like it before you commit.