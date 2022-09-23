Does your iPhone screen look like everyone else's? 'Not Boring' can change that.
Not Boring gives iPhone screens a complete makeover. It comes with a habit tracker, calculator, timer, and weather app, making it a suite of sweet apps that can replace run-of-the-mill stock apps with cool looks. The apps are minimalist—but cool—featuring large, clean numbers and simple graphics.
The apps included in the Not Boring suite don't contain unnecessary features or menus and function well with simple taps and swipes. They're meant to be pleasing to look at and easy to use, with no distractions. New artists collaborate with the app brand to create unique "skins," allowing you to change your phone screen's look whenever you'd like.
Not Boring also makes it easy for you to create wallpapers for your lock and home screens. Basically, it's like a wardrobe change for your iPhone! A subscription to the app costs $15 per year and is only available for iPhones.
For more information or to subscribe to Not Boring, click here.