PADUCAH — Wondering what you should do if you think you have the coronavirus and how you know if you have it? Here's what you need to know.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the three main symptoms for coronavirus are cough, fever, and shortness of breath. If you have those symptoms and think you might have COVID-19, call your doctor or local health department, so they can advise whether you need to be tested. If you do test positive for the virus, there isn't a lot you can do other than to isolate and take care of yourself.
"Supportive care is gonna' be the best way to treat symptoms of this virus," says epidemiologist Lindsey Cunningham.
Right now, there isn't a vaccine for COVID-19, and the CDC says it could take 12 to 18 months before one is ready. Cunningham says staying at home and away from other people is the best thing you can do if you get the virus.
"If you are sick, just stay home until you get better. And if it doesn't take you to the emergency room, you should not have any worries," says Cunningham.
If you do think you are infected, experts say do not go to the hospital unless it's a real emergency. The CDC continues to stress to wash your hands and practice good hygiene to prevent getting the virus. COVID-19 is something to take seriously, but it's important to remain calm and not let fear overtake your life.
