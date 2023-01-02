Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following counties, in western Kentucky, Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Butler, Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott and Stoddard. * WHEN...From 4 PM CST this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Broad rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected, but areas that experience multiple rounds of thunderstorms or prolonged training of storms may see as much as 3 to 4 inches of rain. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood