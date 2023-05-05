Americans have been officially celebrating Cinco De Mayo on the 5th of May since congress issued a proclamation in 2005.
Most people celebrate by enjoying a mexican-themed meal and drinks — like tacos and margaritas.
You can also explore mexican culture, music, dance and film.
Cinco De Mayo commemorates the day the Mexican army defeated France at the battle of Puebla in 1862. The most common misconception is that today is Mexico's Independence Day — that's actually September 16th.
And while today is full of fun celebrations for many, it's also a day of action for thousands of native people.
May 5 is the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
For decades, Native American and Alaska native communities have struggled with high rates of assault, abduction, and murder of women.
The US Department of Indian Affairs says the crisis was caused by generations of government policies of forced removal, land seizures, and violence inflicted on native people.
This chart by the National Institute of Justice Research breaks down violence against Native American women.
It reports 56 percent of Native American women have experienced sexual violence.
55 percent have experienced physical violence by an intimate partner, 48 percent have been stalked, and 66-percent have lived through psychological aggression by an intimate partner.
What are things that you can do to help the cause?
Be an advocate and educate yourself.
The National Indigenous Women's Resource Center has been advocating all week ahead of today's National Day of Action.