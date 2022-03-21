WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Clarence Thomas remains hospitalized in Washington after being diagnosed with an infection but does not have COVID-19.
The high court announced Sunday evening that the 73-year-old conservative had entered the hospital Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms” and underwent tests.
The court said that Thomas was diagnosed with an infection and was being treated with intravenous antibiotics.
The court said at the time that “his symptoms are abating” and he expects to be released in a day or two, but it did not say that Thomas had tested negative for the virus.
