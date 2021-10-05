If you tried to check Facebook or Instagram on Monday, you were in for a surprise. Facebook couldn't even post about the problem, instead, taking to Twitter saying they're aware its down and they're working on it.
While Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down, billions of people wondered "What now?" I talked with social media users about what would be like without it.
I stopped by a coffee shop to see what people were saying about what would happen in a world without the constant barrage of Facebook and Instagram posts.
"I think it would have a positive impact on, not just me but a lot of people,” Instagram user Paige Dewitt told me.
She's tried to cut back on her use before but always goes back. “I don't think it's something I could completely cut off on my own, so in a way, I would almost be happy if it happened. I just to distance myself from that because it can bring a lot of negativity into people's lives.”
“If it went away for say, like a week or so, everyone would kind of panic initially. but I feel like I would be okay because I don't post on it all of the time,” Instagram Zoe Adair said.
Coincidentally, when Facebook went down, I was interviewing podcaster Ali Wolf about why people should take a break from social media. She does and finds it keeps her in a pretty good mood.
"Right, when I put my daughter to bed my phone, goes on a charger and I leave it there and maybe I just tap to see if I have any urgent messages. I just increased it from there and now I try to take the weekends off. Unless I'm responding to messages, no scrolling on the weekends and, I'm happier,” Wolf said.
It's more than just unplugging though. As we just learned from multiple reports, Facebook intentionally pushes negative content to our newsfeed, the stuff that makes us angry. Because we tend to engage more with negative posts which leads us to spend more time on Facebook.
Taking a break, or just not checking it frequently, not seeing those negative posts, may help us be in a better mood.
The outage ended about six hours after it began. It was the longest outage in the company's history.