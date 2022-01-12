Local health care workers are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and are urging you, once again, to mask-up and practice good hand hygiene.
Watch this week's What's Going Around to learn more about what doctors are treating in your community.
...WINTER STORM SYSTEM TO IMPACT THE REGION THIS WEEKEND... Across western Kentucky, and a small part of southeast Missouri toward the Bootheel, we expect a rain, or rain and snow mix to develop across the region Friday night, with the activity continuing into Saturday. As colder air spreads across the region Saturday night through Sunday, the precipitation should change over to snow. A moderate accumulation of snow cannot be ruled out that could have an impact on travel Saturday night and Sunday especially toward the Kentucky and Tennessee state line. However, uncertainty still exist with how much snow will fall.
