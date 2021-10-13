What's Going Around 10/13/21 Brianna Clark Oct 13, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Local clinics say they're treating multiple viruses, seasonal allergies and they're seeing children testing positive for COVID-19. Watch this week's What's Going Around for more details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mercy Health Reidland Family Medicine Mercy Health Midtown Pediatrics Baptist Health Urgent Care Four Rivers Internal Medicine And Quikcare Family Practice Clinic In Marion, Kentucky Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 71°F Clear 81°F / 59°F Photo Galleries B-25 Barnstorming Tour across Kentucky stops in Paducah Your May 4 storm photos 2021 Paducah Dogwood Trail winners Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.