COVID-19, sinusitis and bronchitis: That's what they're reporting this week at Baptist Health Urgent Care in Paducah.
COVID-19, sinusitis and bronchitis: That's what they're reporting this week at Baptist Health Urgent Care in Paducah.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY FOR TODAY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts will fall below advisory level overnight, but are expected to rise again during the day ahead of and behind a cold front on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
