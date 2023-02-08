Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following counties, in southern Illinois, Johnson, Massac, Pope and Pulaski. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1004 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paducah, Metropolis, La Center, Bardwell, Wickliffe, Lone Oak, Brookport, Barlow, Mound City, Wyatt, Barkley Regional Airport, West Paducah, Lovelaceville, New Columbia, Dixon Springs, Kevil, Joppa, Arlington, Columbus and Wilson City. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are likely. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50 mph may occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&