From allergy complaints to stomach bugs, watch this week's What's Going Around to learn what clinics in your community are treating.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois, Southwest Indiana, and West Kentucky. * WHEN...11 PM CDT this evening to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
Currently in Paducah
44°F
Cloudy
53°F / 35°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.