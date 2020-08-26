Sneezing, runny nose and itchy, watery eyes. It's still allergy season. Watch this week's What's Going Around to learn what other heath issues and illnesses doctors in your neighborhood have been treating lately.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...REMNANTS OF HURRICANE LAURA WILL IMPACT THE REGION FRIDAY... THE REMNANTS OF HURRICANE LAURA WILL MOVE THROUGH THE AREA ON FRIDAY. THIS SYSTEM WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL OF FLOODING RAINS OF 1 TO 2.5 INCHES, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS CAPABLE OF PRODUCING DAMAGING WINDS AND SPIN-UP TORNADOES, AND STRONG NON-THUNDERSTORM WIND GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH. PLEASE PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE FORECAST OVER THE NEXT 24 TO 36 HOURS AS THERE IS STILL TIME FOR CHANGES TO THE FORECAST.
Currently in Paducah
75°F
Clear
84°F / 71°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.