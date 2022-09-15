What's Going Around: 9/15/22 Brianna Clark Sep 15, 2022 Sep 15, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A stomach virus, seasonal allergies, cases of COVID-19 and more. Watch this week's What's Going Around to learn more about what doctors are treating in your community. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stomach Virus Seasonal Allergies Covid-19 Dermatitis Mercy Health Redland Family Medicine Baptist Health Family Medicine Calvert City Family Practice Clinic Marion Kentucky Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 61° Clear86° / 56° Photo Galleries April 13 storm photos and storm damage Your Jan. 6, 2022, snow photos Princeton, Kentucky, storm damage Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.