Volunteers and the community came together in Paducah Saturday in support of a grassroots effort to feed the hungry.
For $18.00 a ticket a packed house choose from 1200 handmade bowls to fill with food from local favorites.
Every dollar raised goes to the Community Kitchen.
We spoke with people attending the event about why they feel it's so important to support this cause.
They say they know the bowls they purchase are not just for them to fill with food, but to also fill hungry bellies. People say it fills their hearts too.
"You never know when it's going to be you," said Laura English. "You need to help your neighbor."
Michael Terra brought the event to Paducah over a decade ago.
"When you come to the empty bowls project and you buy that ticket you get to choose any one of the 1200 homemade bowls you want," he explained.
"Then you get to walk around this fabulous room and all of these people will put something delicious in your bowl for you."
"As grown-ups in a community, it's important to give back whatever you possibly can. whenever we can," said Terra.
All of the proceeds go to support the Community Kitchen, a Non-Profit that opens its doors to hundreds of hungry people every day.
"When they come in here it's like a party, and that's what it is when people come to our kitchen," said Executive Director of Community Kitchen, Sally Michelson. "When people come they are so happy to be there."
Michelson explained a meal in her kitchen costs them about $4.00 to prepare. So, for $18.00 a ticket comes to about four and a half meals.
"It gives us so much money during the year that we don't normally get because the need is so great," said Michelson. "People have always been generous but when the need is great that's when they give more."
For some, it is their first 'Empty Bowls' experience.
"I just picked this bowl out because it was unique to me," said Michael English. "And it's a good-sized eating bowl!"
Artists, cooks, and the community coming together not only to raise money to feed the hungry but also awareness that many of those going hungry live right here in their home town.
"You get to go home with a bowl and you go home with the knowledge that you have done something to help feed your neighbors and take care of the people you live within Paducah," said Terra.
Community Kitchen serves between 500 and 1000 meals a day, for free 5 days a week between 11 AM AND 1 PM.
Everyone is welcome, and so are donations.
