PADUCAH — Health experts say that unless a child is uncomfortable or showing signs of dehydration, it is best to avoid giving them fever reducers like Tylenol or Motrin, because those medications could be masking the signs of other illnesses.
A survey found 1 in 3 parents give their children medicine for a low-grade fever. A low-grade fever is defined as below 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit. One in 2 parents use fever reducers for fevers between 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit and 101.9 degrees Fahrenheit.
Local 6 talked with Dr. Caitlyn Cecil at Baptist Health Paducah on Monday. She said parents should give their children fever reducing medication once they show significant symptoms. If they are actively eating, drinking and playing, it is best to let the fever run its course.
"If there's other significant symptoms, like respiratory distress, concern for dehydration, inconsolable like a baby with a bulging soft spot -- these are all reasons to be really concerned. The fever itself isn't the enemy. It's the other symptoms that go with it," Cecil said.
Local 6 also talked with a mother at Noble Park about how she handles it when her children are ill.
Leah Tilley has four children, and when she has illnesses in her house, there are two or three at a time.
"If they're moving around, if they're willing and able to drink water and eat food, no, we're not going to mess with trying to do that for comfort’s sake because they're fine," said Tilley.
That’s right on track with what Cecil said.
"Let the fever run its course. If the fever lasts for more than four days and/or if there is something else going on with the patient, then don't hesitate to call your doctor and we can kind of walk you through whether or not they need to be seen," Cecil said.