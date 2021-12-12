MAYFIELD, KY — Sunday morning, Local 6 General Manager and Vice President Bill Evans appeared on CNN. He talked about the damage in Mayfield and how Local 6 and Paxton Media's area newspapers are covering the destruction.
WPSD is owned by Paxton Media Group, which owns several newspapers in the area, including the Mayfield Messenger. The building the Mayfield Messenger is in was damaged by the storm. The newspaper's office is in the town's court square, which suffered major damage.
During the interview, Evans talked about what's next in our coverage of the tornado.
"Right now, we are in event coverage, and event coverage is about all what's happening now. But when these cameras go, when the other networks go, we're going to remain — the local newspaper, the local television stations. And then we're going to begin telling the effects of these events, and these effects are going to be long lasting. And it's going to impact people, families, money, health, safety, community, and those are the stories that we will have to tell as we move forward," Evans said.
Many of you have asked us how you can help. We're partnering with the United Way of Kentucky to help storm victims. Click here for more information on how to donate to their tornado recovery fund.
Many churches, businesses, agencies and groups in the Local 6 area are hosting donation drives to help as well. Click here to see the list of donation drop-off locations and shelters serving Local 6 communities.
Additionally, the state of Kentucky activated the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund on Sunday. To donate to that fund, click here.