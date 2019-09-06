Watch again

PADUCAH — In light of a Paducah police investigation into a disturbing case of alleged child abuse involving a 4-year-old boy, Local 6 talked with a local counseling and advocacy center about what you should do when you believe a child is a victim.

The Paducah Police Department said an employee at an inn on Joe Clifton Drive went into a room on Thursday to do routine maintenance. That's when he saw items blocking the bathroom door. He removed the items, opened the door and found a 4-year-old boy sitting on the toilet, police said. The boy had bruises on his body and appeared to be malnourished.

Police had been at the motel room for about 30 minutes when the child's mother, 24-year-old Takeyah Smith, returned. Smith said she barricaded her son in the bathroom while she went to a doctor's appointment, according to police. As for the injuries on the child, Smith allegedly told police she sometimes hit her son with her hand and belt because he stole food from her room.

Police said staff at a local hospital who examined the child found that the bruises and marks on his body were consistent with injuries from a belt, and he was dehydrated and malnourished.

"I would say this is a bit of a more unique case than what we typically see," said Police Chief Brian Laird. "It's not unusual for us to respond to a child being left alone at home or at a hotel room. That's something that we've seen in the past. But the combination of having them blocked into a room to where they can't get out, even if the place was to have caught fire, the child wouldn't have been able to get out of the room. Couple that along with the physical abuse that the child was going through from the historical bruising and marks that were on the child, so it's a pretty serious case."

Smith was arrested on a charge of first degree criminal abuse of a child age 12 or younger. Laird said the charge carries five to 10 years behind bars if she's convicted.

If you believe a child is a victim of abuse or neglect, you can call the Kentucky Child Protection Hotline toll-free at 1-877-KYSAFE1 (1-877-597-2331) listed on the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services' Child Protection Branch website.

You can also call the Protection and Permanency office in your county by using the CHFS search tool (click here). For example, the office in McCracken County is at 206 North 8th St. in Paducah. Its number is 270-575-7110.

Another option is to call Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center in Paducah at 270-443-1440. They can help report the possible abuse.

"Probably two or three a month, somebody will call from a hotel, reporting a child wondering around. I had one last week. It was a 2 year old and a 4 year old were wandering out by the pool all by themselves," said Janie Criner, executive director of Child Watch.

But Criner said if the child is in immediate danger, call 911. It's also a good idea to keep an eye on the child until help arrives.

"The person who sees it is the child's voice at that time, especially when it's a younger child that can't take care of themselves," said Criner. "Their safety is important until police or a social worker arrives."

The Children's Bureau of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently released a report showing that Kentucky led the nation in child abuse rate in 2017, at 22.2 victims per 1,000 children. That year, the state had 22,410 child abuse victims total.

Criner said in 2018, McCracken County had 214 children with substantiated cases of abuse. She said abuse can have long-term consequences.

"It actually has an effect on their brains," said Criner. "The stress and the trauma delays their learning. It's very traumatic. It has severe negative outcomes. The good news is it can be reversed. It can be prevented with therapeutic intervention."

