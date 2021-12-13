If you are a victim of Friday night's tornadoes and storm damage, there are local areas opening up as shelters. The information below was supplied to us by the agency listed. Some information may be dated as circumstances change. We will work to update the information in a timely manner.
If you had a family member working at the candle factory Friday night in Graves County and still have not heard from them, this is where you can get information.
- Graves County Coroner’s office is set up at His House Ministries at 1250 State Route 303 Mayfield.
- Bring photo ID of missing person and any medical history that you know of.
- Crews are asking you not come to the scene because it is still active.
- Local 6 has learned that the coroner's office will continue to help people locate their loved ones on Monday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- You can also call 859-267-7775.
SHELTERS
- The Red Cross has set up shelters at the following locations:
- First Methodist Church, 100 Church St. Hickman, KY 42050
- Call Justin Jackson at 270-254-0261
- Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 334 Lebanon St, Wingo, KY 42088
- Call Pastor RB Mays at 270-983-0333
- The Way Center, 449 Lebanon Street, Wingo, KY, 42088
- Call Pastor Ike Murphy at 270-564-0699
- Keep in mind, Wingo Old Cumberland Presbyterian Church and The Way Center are next door to each other and are sharing resources.
- Knights of Columbus Hall in Fancy Farm, 20 KY Hwy 39 Fancy Farm, KY 42039
- Call Commissioner Todd Hayden at 270-705-1051
- Lone Oak First Baptist Church, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003
- Call Pastor Hank Garner at 704-699-3473
- Lyon County Convention Center is available for shelter.
- Washington Street Warming Center in Paducah is opening up as a shelter.
- Hot lunches are available at His House Ministries in Mayfield, KY.
- Bardwell Baptist Church is open as a shelter. Pastor Jason Burnett says people can stay the night, and food and showers are available.
- Bill Call with Calloway County Emergency Management says the CFSB Center at Murray State University will serve as a 24-hour shelter for those in need. Masks and social distancing are required.
- Open Door Baptist Church in Mayfield is opening its doors as a shelter after 6 p.m. starting Sunday, Dec. 12. It will continue serving as a shelter in the coming days. The church says it can hold about 25 to 40 people.
The Red Cross also says homeowners using generators keep in mind the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Keep generators away from windows and doors and be careful when fueling to avoid the risk of fire. Also use caution to keep generators from back feeding along power lines. Homeowners should also be aware of the hazards with using un-vented space heaters.
SHELTERS - Tennessee
- Tennessee residents in need of shelter can stay at Weakley County Adult Education/Technology Center. It is located at 8250 TN Highway 22 Dresden, Tenn.