If you or someone you know lost personal documents during the Dec. 10 tornado, here is what you need to know to get a replacement.
A pop-up clinic for new ID's has been established at 355 Charles Drive in Mayfield.
It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. The clinic will remain open until Jan. 28.
The clinic is for replacement ID's, driver's licenses and other credentials.
Gov. Andy Beshear said he has waved the usual fee to replace credentials.
A temporary driver licensing station will be set up in Dawson Springs once an appropriate space is located.