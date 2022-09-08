PADUCAH — According to the American Heart association, immediate CPR — Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation— can double or even triple a person's chance of survival after cardiac arrest.
Only 46% of people who have a cardiac emergency get immediate assistance before professional help arrives. When you take a course in CPR, you can learn how to save a life by bridging the gap between the patient and emergency response personnel.
If you're interested in taking a course or learning more, you've got a few options to choose from.
West Kentucky CPR
West KY CPR offers several classes for different workplaces, as well as individuals. Anyone can take a $50 basic First Aid Class through EMS Safety Services. To book an appointment with West KY CPR and find out more, visit their website here.
The American Red Cross
The American Red Cross offers online courses on CPR, which can be taken at the student's convenience. For more information, visit their website here.
Premiere Training Solutions LLC
Premiere Training Solutions, located in downtown Paducah, offers several different first-aid courses on an appointment-only basis. Check out their website to browse available courses and book an appointment.