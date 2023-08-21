PADUCAH — It's hot once again, and we know it's difficult to stay cool in this summer heat. A few cooling shelters are opening up around the Local 6 area.
Here's a list of shelters and accommodations from the heat we know about now:
The Paducah Salvation Army is one of those. They have opened a cooling shelter at 2990 Trimble Street in Paducah.
Hope Calloway will help you arrange a cool pace to stay if you need one. You can call them at 270-761-6802 or visit their office at 629 Broad Street in Murray.
The Paducah Cooperative Ministries is still giving out fans from our Beat the Heat event from earlier this summer. You can contact them about getting a fan at 270-442-6795.
Some states in our region also have a map and list of cooling shelters. You can click the name of your state to see its cooling map.
Some other places to find relief from the heat may be your local public library or community centers. You can contact your local library or community centers to get more information about their hour operation.