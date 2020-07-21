white house briefing thumbnail

Monday, President Donald Trump announced he will resume regular public briefings on the coronavirus pandemic.

The president discontinued those briefings in April, but is resuming them starting Tuesday, July 21. 

Local 6 will continue to bring you live coverage of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 briefings on WPSD Local 6 Classic TV, which is digital channel 6.3. We will also provide the president's briefings on that channel. 

WPSD will also provide live coverage of these briefings online and on Facebook. For the latest livestreams from the president and governors of all four of our Local 6 states, click here

To visit our Facebook fan page, click here

Want to watch on Classic TV, but not sure where to find in for your TV provider? Here's what you need to know: 

How to find Classic TV:

Over-the-air:

WPSD 6.3

Cable:

Comcast (Greater Paducah Area) Ch. 233

Time Warner Cable (west KY and

northwest TN) Ch. 100

Ballard Rural Cable Ch. 2

West Kentucky Rural Cable Ch. 32

Mediacom (west KY) Ch. 310

Murray City Cable Ch. 7

Zito Media (west KY) Ch. 66

Mediacom (southern IL) Ch. 110

NewWave Cable (southern IL, southeast

MO, and northeast AR) Ch. 200

SEMO Communications (southeast MO)

Ch. 199

Charter (southeast MO) Ch. 127

Charter (northwest TN) Ch. 148

City of Poplar Bluff Cable Ch. 247

Dish Ch. 32

Spectrum Ch. 187

