Monday, President Donald Trump announced he will resume regular public briefings on the coronavirus pandemic.
The president discontinued those briefings in April, but is resuming them starting Tuesday, July 21.
Local 6 will continue to bring you live coverage of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 briefings on WPSD Local 6 Classic TV, which is digital channel 6.3. We will also provide the president's briefings on that channel.
WPSD will also provide live coverage of these briefings online and on Facebook. For the latest livestreams from the president and governors of all four of our Local 6 states, click here.
Want to watch on Classic TV, but not sure where to find in for your TV provider? Here's what you need to know:
How to find Classic TV:
Over-the-air:
WPSD 6.3
Cable:
Comcast (Greater Paducah Area) Ch. 233
Time Warner Cable (west KY and
northwest TN) Ch. 100
Ballard Rural Cable Ch. 2
West Kentucky Rural Cable Ch. 32
Mediacom (west KY) Ch. 310
Murray City Cable Ch. 7
Zito Media (west KY) Ch. 66
Mediacom (southern IL) Ch. 110
NewWave Cable (southern IL, southeast
MO, and northeast AR) Ch. 200
SEMO Communications (southeast MO)
Ch. 199
Charter (southeast MO) Ch. 127
Charter (northwest TN) Ch. 148
City of Poplar Bluff Cable Ch. 247
Dish Ch. 32
Spectrum Ch. 187