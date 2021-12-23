UPDATE 12/23: Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that additional "popup" driver licensing offices have been established in Hopkins County.
The popup licensing teams will operate in Dawson Springs, at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park and at Hopkins County Central High School, near Earlington.
A popup office will open Monday morning at City Hall in Dawson Springs. The next day, the same team will operate out of Central High School. On Wednesday, the team will again operate out of City Hall in Dawson Springs.
All popup sites will open at 8 a.m. and accept walk-ins only.
If you or someone you know lost personal documents during the Dec. 10 tornado, here is what you need to know to get a replacement.
A pop-up clinic for new ID's has been established at 355 Charles Drive in Mayfield.
It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. The clinic will remain open until Jan. 28.
The clinic is for replacement ID's, driver's licenses and other credentials.
Gov. Andy Beshear said he has waved the usual fee to replace credentials.
A temporary driver licensing station will be set up in Dawson Springs once an appropriate space is located.