Millions of Americans are waking up and checking their bank account, waiting for the second round of stimulus payments to hit.
While many people have already received their payments, those who haven't have a way to check online!
The Internal Revenue Service posted a portal on their website where you can check on your payment.
Just go to IRS.gov and click "Get my Economic Impact Payment." Next click "Get My Payment." You will then be taken to a page where you will need to fill out your Social Security Number or your Individual Tax ID Number, your date of birth, and your address. You then will be able to see where your payment is once you hit "continue."
