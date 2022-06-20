PADUCAH — When it's this hot outside, it's important to be mindful of how long you're outside and to protect yourself against heat-related illnesses. Your electric bill is also likely on your mind, because of increased air conditioning use.
Doctors with Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital told Local 6 they treated multiple people for heat exhaustion last week.
At Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital, there were three. But at Baptist Health Paducah, there were 45.
Monday was a hot day, but that didn't deter people from visiting Noble Park.
Cassandra Lindsay was there with her family, and her kids love the playground.
"Especially with kids and stuff, you know, it's good to stay hydrated and maybe have some ice cream or something to cool down," said Lindsay.
It's important for people to be aware of the heat.
"If you have places where you can escape to shade or indoors where there's air conditioning every few minutes, then that's best as well," said Dr. John Pierce, an emergency physician at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital.
Officials with Paducah Power System said last week power usage was similar to what they'd normally see in July. The utility said it's prepared for the extremes, whether hot or cold.
"We have wide swings in temperatures in this part of the country, so we're always prepared for not just the very coldest but also the very hottest weather that we can have," said Andrea Underwood with Paducah Power.
Those precautions are important for moms like Lindsay.
"You don't want to be directly in the sun for too long, and before we left, we slathered them down with sunscreen too, so that helps as well," said Lindsay.
The Tennessee Valley Authority said there was a new all-time record demand last Thursday for the month of June.
There are ways you can manage your power usage.
Turn up your thermostat, use ceiling and potable fans to circulate air in the rooms you are in. You can also conserve energy by avoiding using ovens, clothes dryers, dishwashers and other large appliances between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.