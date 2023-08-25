Look out! This impressive boy will steal your heart!
Whiskey just graduated from the 2023 summer Shawnee Wellness Assistance Therapy Training class at the Shawnee Correctional Center. He’s already trained in obedience and he knows basic commands.
Whiskey is a 2-3 year old lab mix. He’s also neutered, up to date on all of his shots, and has tested negative for heartworms.
His adoption fee is $100, but that fee has been waived for veterans, and consideration will be given to those with special needs as well. However, keep in mind that Whiskey is not specifically trained for a need.
If you would like to adopt Whiskey you can call the Project Hope Humane Society in Metropolis at 618-638-4555. The shelter is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.