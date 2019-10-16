WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the White House has canceled a classified briefing about Syria for House members.
The California Democrat says scrapping the meeting prevents Congress from learning about "the dangerous situation" caused by President Donald Trump's withdrawal of U.S. troops from northern Syria.
Turkey has invaded the region.
Pelosi says she's "deeply concerned" because lawmakers have a right to be informed about such decisions.
A Democratic congressional aide says the White House said it couldn't provide administration officials to conduct Thursday's planned briefing.
Two Senate aides say a classified briefing for senators was also canceled. One aide says it's because key administration officials were traveling to Turkey.
The aides spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the matter publicly.