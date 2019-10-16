Updated Information

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic congressional leaders say they walked out of a briefing with President Donald Trump on Turkey after hearing little but insults from Trump.

The Senate's top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, says Trump insulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by calling her a "third-rate politician." Schumer says the meeting "was not a dialogue. This was sort of a diatribe, a nasty diatribe not focused on the facts."

Pelosi tells reporters outside the White House that "what we witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown."

Pelosi claims Trump appeared visibly "shaken up" after House passage of a bipartisan condemnation of his decision to order the withdrawal of American troops from northern Syria.

Pelosi says Democrats "couldn't continue in the meeting because he was just not relating to the reality of it."

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the White House has canceled a classified briefing about Syria for House members.

The California Democrat says scrapping the meeting prevents Congress from learning about "the dangerous situation" caused by President Donald Trump's withdrawal of U.S. troops from northern Syria.

Turkey has invaded the region.

Pelosi says she's "deeply concerned" because lawmakers have a right to be informed about such decisions.

A Democratic congressional aide says the White House said it couldn't provide administration officials to conduct Thursday's planned briefing.

Two Senate aides say a classified briefing for senators was also canceled. One aide says it's because key administration officials were traveling to Turkey.

The aides spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

