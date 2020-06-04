**This image is for use with this specific article only**

A locked padlock keeps a metal fence recently erected in front of the White House and meant to keep protestors at bay closed on June 2, 2020. - Protesters returned to the area after they were tear gassed on June 1, 2020, to open the way for US President Donald Trump to walk to the church for a photo-op. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)