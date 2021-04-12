WASHINGTON, D.C. — In fact sheets released Monday, the Biden administration gave Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri each a C- on their "Infrastructure Report Card." The fact sheet released for Tennessee doesn't list a letter grade, but the volunteer state's report still says it "has suffered from a systemic lack of investment."
The infrastructure fact sheets released by the White House on Monday come as President Joe Biden continues to promote his proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, dubbed the American Jobs Plan.
Kentucky's report says the state has 1,033 bridges and more than 1,322 miles of highway in poor condition. It says Kentuckians who take public transportation spend 60.1% more of their time commuting.
Illinois' report says 2,374 bridges and more than 6,218 miles of highway are in poor condition there, and residents who use public transportation spend 68.3% more of their time commuting.
The report on Missouri says the state has 2,190 bridges and more than 7,576 miles of highway in poor condition, and residents who use public transportation spend an extra 79.6% of their time commuting.
In comparison, Tennessee's report notes fewer miles of highway and fewer bridges in poor condition than our three other Local 6 states. The state has 881 bridges and more than 270 miles of highway in poor condition, the White House report says. It says Tennesseans who take public transportation spend an extra 67.9% of their time commuting.
Several states reports did not include a letter grade. In addition to Tennessee, states without a letter grade include Arkansas, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wyoming.
Among the the states that did receive a letter grade, none scored above a C.
In addition to the information on roads and bridges and public transportation, the reports for each state highlight 10 other areas of infrastructure need: resilient infrastructure (focusing on damage from "extreme weather events"), drinking water, housing, broadband, caregiving for adults and those with disabilities, child care, manufacturing, home energy, clean energy jobs and veterans' health.
Download the documents to the left of this story to see how each of our Local 6 states fare in those infrastructure areas, according to the White House.