WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is giving more details on who are some of the evacuees that were taken from Afghanistan and brougnt into the United States so far.
With those details also came questions about what is being done for the people left behind who are still trying to get out.
"Everybody who wants to leave Afghanistan and come to the United States will not be able to and will not be eligible," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. "And we don't want to set the expectation that will be the case. But will we want to do is try to assess and try to do extensive outreach through outreach, through diplomatic channels to see how many people there are."
Also complicating further evacuations is an operational airport in Afghanistan.
A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday.
It was the first air activity in the capital since Monday when the last U.S. evacuation flight left the Afghanistan, bringing to an end to America’s longest war.
In interviews on Tuesday at the airport Taliban officials said they hoped to get the civilian airport up and running within days and the military portion sometime later.
But Psaki warned that any chartered flights will need to be scrutinized if they are to leave Afghanistan and land at U.S. military airbase.