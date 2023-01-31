Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&