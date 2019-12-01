WASHINGTON DC— A red ribbon can be seen hanging from the North Portico of the White House to commemorate World AIDS Day Sunday.
President Trump issued a proclamation to mark the solemn occasion.
1.1 million people in the U.S. and 38 Million worldwide are living with HIV/ AIDS.
In his proclamation, Trump touted his initiative, called ending the HIV epidemic "A plan for America."
The president's goal is to eliminate at least 90% of new HIV infection in the U.S. within 10 years.
The proclamation says that will be made possible by focusing on diagnosis, treatment, prevention and response.
President Trump says that success is contingent upon community interaction and outreach to people with HIV and at-risk populations.
He says it will also take a citizenry motivated by compassion for the suffering of humankind and hope for the future.