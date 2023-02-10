WASHINGTON D.C. — The White House reports a "high-altitude" object of unknown origin was shot down over the coast of Alaska within the hour.
NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said at a White House briefing officials don't know alot about the object, but that its altitude represented a potential threat to aviation.
According to Kirby, officials were first alerted to the object Thursday evening, and President Biden ordered it shot down because of the threat it presented to flights.
Kirby said the object was much smaller than the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was recently shot down, and didn't appear to be be self-maneuvering.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional information.