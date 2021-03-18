LOUISVILLE, KY — A white man serving a life sentence in Kentucky for the murder of two Black people at a Louisville-area Kroger in 2018 pleaded guilty Thursday to federal hate crime charges regarding the killings, which were motivated by racism.
On Oct. 24, 2018, Gregory A. Bush shot and killed a Black man inside a Jeffersontown, Kentucky, Kroger store. Prosecutors say the man, 69-year-old Maurice Stallard, was shopping in the store with his grandson when Bush shot him in the back of the head. Bush shot the man several more times in the torso, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky says, before holstering his gun and calmly walking out of the store.
In the store's parking lot, Bush walked up to a Black woman, 67-year-old Vickie Jones, and shot her several times in the head and body, the U.S. Attorney's Office says.
Just seconds later, Bush encountered another Black man, who asked Bush what he was doing. Prosecutors say Bush did not reply, but instead walked toward the man with his gun drawn. The man was in lawful possession of a gun of his own, and the two shot at each other. After about one minute, prosecutors say Bush stopped shooting and walked away.
Next, prosecutors say Bush encountered a white man, also legally armed with a gun. Bush told that man "Don’t shoot me, I won’t shoot you. Whites don’t shoot whites."
In 2018, police said Bush was recorded on surveillance video trying and failing to enter a predominantly Black church before he went to the grocery store.
On Thursday, March 18, 2021, Bush pleaded guilty to federal hate crime and firearm charges stemming from the shootings.
Bush, who is now 53 years old, is already serving a life sentence in Kentucky after he pleaded guilty but mentally ill in December 2020 to the murders of Stallard and Jones. He faces another life sentence for the federal charges. He will be sentenced in the federal case on June 24.