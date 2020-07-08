Weather Alert

...HEAT INDICES OF 100 TO 105 AGAIN THURSDAY AFTERNOON... HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER 90S WILL COMBINE WITH HIGH HUMIDITY LEVELS TO PRODUCE HEAT INDICES FROM AROUND 100 TO NEAR 105 THURSDAY AFTERNOON. SOME RELIEF WILL COME TO A FEW AREAS AS A FEW ISOLATED TO SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP. IF YOU ARE ACTIVE OUTDOORS, TAKE BREAKS, AND DRINK PLENTY OF NON- ALCOHOLIC FLUIDS. THOSE INVOLVED WITH CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS CHECK THE BACK SEAT BEFORE LEAVING THEIR VEHICLE.