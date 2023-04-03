PADUCAH — A historical landmark in Paducah is going through renovations, and the repairs are still not done. Whitehaven's red brick is still exposed after the white paint was stripped about a year and a half ago.
The once private home is a popular rest stop along Interstate 24.
Local 6 reached out to the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet and asked for an on-camera interview about the delays.
The cabinet declined and instead sent us a written statement, saying extra repair needs were found, and the state is "ensuring the long-term preservation" of Whitehaven.
In the meantime, people remain curious about the repairs.
Monday, Nikki and Eric Gonzalez spent the sunny afternoon with their kids at Whitehaven, picnicking and enjoying the scenery.
"Like a quiet place to go. It's a beautiful backdrop, and we're very into history and things like that," Nikki said.
The history is why the quality of the renovations is that much more important to the Gonzalezes.
The two-story Victorian farmhouse was built in the 1860s. In 1903 it was painted white and named Whitehaven. About a year and a half ago, the restoration process began after the white paint was stripped, and now people who live nearby say they hope the white paint comes back.
"There's so much history there," Nikki said. "It's so interesting to me, and I mean, I guess I don't know if everyone feels that way, but it’s just always just fascinated me, even as a young kid."
In an email, the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet told Local 6 that the process of repainting Whitehaven is expected to be complete by the end of August.
The Gonzalez family hopes the renovations will spruce up the building and make Paducah even more attractive to visitors.
"Right by I-24, so you want that to look good with people traveling through, and it's a stop there where people can come and rest," Eric said.
Local 6 reached out to the Paducah Garden Club and the Civic Beautification Board to get their thoughts on the quality of the historic preservation of the renovations. We haven't heard back.
The Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet also told us roof work is expected to be complete by mid-May.