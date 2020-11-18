PADUCAH — This year's open house at the historic Whitehaven Welcome Center in Paducah is one of the latest events to be canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Don't worry though, the welcome center will still be decked out with Christmas decorations on the outside for you to enjoy.
Travel & Tourism Supervisor Gina Harshman tells Local 6 Santa will also not be visiting the welcome center this year.
Harshman says the outside of the house will be decorated by Thanksgiving, thanks to the Department of Transportation and CSP.
Harshman also says the Department of Transportation and the Department of Travel and Tourism wish you blessings, good health, and a happy holidays!