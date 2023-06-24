Whitehaven Welcome Center Celebrates 40th Anniversary

PADUCAH, KY — The Whitehaven Welcome Center celebrated its 40th anniversary on June 23 by taking a group photo full of new and old faces.
Current and former employees of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Kentucky Department of Tourism that were assigned to Whitehaven took a group photo on the front steps of the building to celebrate the milestone.
The Whitehaven Welcome Center was purchased by the Commonwealth of Kentucky and reconstructed after being found in disrepair in the 1970s, said KYTC District 1 in a Facebook post.
The facility is currently undergoing an extensive rehabilitation project to maintain the beauty and structural integrity of the home for years to come, according to KYTC District 1.
More information about the Whitehaven Welcome Center is on the Kentucky Tourism website.