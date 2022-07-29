MAYFIELD, KY — "If you believe in yourself, with a tiny pinch of magic all your dreams can come true!" Those wise words from everyone's favorite sponge couldn't ring truer to the Purchase Players of Mayfield.
The December 10 tornado caused profound damage and destruction in Mayfield, destroying homes, businesses, and lives. With so much work still left to be done, one heavily damaged building— the Community Performing Arts Center— has made a comeback.
Local trophy business AwardMasters and High Point Baptist Church provided space for PPM to rehearse while the community center was being repaired. Now, they're ready to bring their rendition of Broadway's 'Spongebob the Musical' to the stage.
They're delighted to finally perform the show, which was originally set to open in February 2022. They're hoping to inspire, uplift, and bring some brightness to the Mayfield community with their performance.
In a video from the PPM, Brian Johnson—who plays Eugene Krabs in the musical— said the show isn't ALL whacky hijinks and silly fun. He said there are some important lessons to be learned, too.
The show opens Friday night at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.