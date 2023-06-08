GOWER, MO (KSHB) — Tens of thousands of people flocked to the small town of Gower, Missouri, over the last few weeks to witness the miracle of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster. Sister Wilhelmina was buried four years ago and was exhumed last month to be moved to her final resting place.
The sisters expected to only find bones, but were shocked to see her body was intact and had not decayed. To Catholics, this signifies holiness and gives witness to the truth of Christ's resurrection.
Sister Wilhelmina was a lifelong philanthropist, patriot and devout child of God, dedicating much of her life to teaching inner-city youth and advocating for the civil rights movement. Her family started the first Black Catholic high school founded west of the Mississippi River.
While she deeply valued tradition, she also had a great propensity for progress. "She came from a segregated world, she joined a Black community, and then she founded an interracial one, which I think is very remarkable," Sister Scholastica Radel said. "We come from all over, literally all over the world."
In 1995, at 70 years old, Sister Wilhelmina started a new order in Scranton, Pennsylvania. She brought back traditional Latin mass and encouraged the sisters to wear their habits again. The sisters would soon relocate again in 2006 after feeling a calling from god to move their community to Gower, Missouri.
Soon after they moved, the monastery was donated to them and has been in Gower, Missouri, ever since. "All of this that we're seeing is her success story, because here she was hidden away, nobody knew her. And now all of a sudden she's gotten worldwide exposure from this," Sister Scholastica Radel said.
"Now we have Sister Wilhelmina as a sign of unity and charity. Just looking at her legacy here, she's always pointing to us to transcend what divides us," Sister Scholastica added.