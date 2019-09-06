Local elected officials, business owners and other leaders will head to Washington, D.C., to seek federal support for project that affect west Kentucky. They'll be there Sept. 10-12.
Local 6 Anchor Todd Faulkner and Chief Photographer Mike Spissinger will be with those leaders every step of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce D.C. fly-in. Be sure to follow their reports starting Tuesday, Sept. 10, on WPSD Local 6.
In the meantime, you may be wondering who's going, who will they meet with and what will they discuss. Check out these documents from the chamber of commerce to learn the answers: