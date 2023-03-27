PADUCAH — A local attraction that brings in thousands of visitors every year is at the center of a funding issue between county and city leaders.
We told you about the roof issues at the Paducah Convention Center last week.
Now the question is: Who will pay for this jointly-owned and operated facility — the city of Paducah or McCracken County?
Members of the McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting Monday night essentially agreed to pay it all with faith that the city will reimburse the county for half the cost.
It was a quiet Monday at the Paducah Convention Center.
Soon, it'll be filled with people from all over the country and the world attending the spring AQS QuiltWeek. Big events like QuiltWeek make repairing the roof even more important.
"The last storm heavily damaged a lot of the lobby area, the skylights and the expo lobby. They all have to be replaced," Paducah Convention Center Executive Director Michelle Campbell said.
The next step is figuring out who will pay for the project.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said an interlocal cooperation compact was made in 2001 with the city and county contractually agreeing to share the responsibility of caring for the convention center's needs equally.
"Perhaps reimburse us, because there are a lot of needs, and if we have to exhaust our money, we can't meet those other needs," said Clymer.
The other step is how to fund the project through the county's transient room tax.
The tax is 10% on hotel rooms.
Of that, 4% goes to the city and 4% goes to the county.
The county also gets an additional 2%, which is earmarked in part for convention center projects like a roof.
Commissioners questioned if that extra 2% will go entirely toward repairing the roof.
"We can start doing some other things, and instead of being able to do something new, we're going to have to go back and do the roof. And the frustration is: Why are we going to have to use these funds for your half of the roof?" said County Commissioner Eddie Jones.
Campbell isn't taking sides. She said her priority is getting the roof fixed.
"Momentum's coming. We're selling Paducah," said Campbell. "We have partnerships with both city and county CVBs [Convention & Visitor's Bureaus], and we're excited to see what happens, but we have to have a roof."
So, will the city pay the county back for half of the roof's costs?
Local 6 reached out to Mayor George Bray. He wasn't available for an interview, but he said the issue will be addressed at the Paducah City Commission meeting Tuesday.
Below is a document where Clymer writes about the transient room tax.