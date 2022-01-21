Verizon and AT&T officially launched their 5G networks on Wednesday, except for towers near airports. As you've likely heard, the FAA and major airlines voiced concerns that the frequency could interfere with an airplane's ability to land safely in inclement weather.
5G, the ultra-fast cellular networks were scheduled to launch earlier this year, but the two telecom giants agreed to postpone the release at the request of the FAA. On Tuesday, Verizon and AT&T announced the networks would launch, but that they would temporarily delay the launch near major airports. The CEOs of American Airlines and United Airlines each said Thursday that there will now be a resolution of the issue without thousands of delayed, canceled or diverted flights, CNN reports.
For more information on how 5G can interfere with airplanes landing safely, I talked with former transportation and labor department adviser Diana Furchtgott-Roth who explains, "The problem is these transmissions interfere with this little device on the plane called a radar altimeter, or radio altimeter. This is the device that tells the plane how far it is above the ground," she said. "So when you’re landing in foggy conditions or if it’s a helicopter near a hill, your radar altimeter tells you when you’re about to crash into something and your plane can make an automatic adjustment."
Before AT&T and Verizon agreed to delay deploying 5G at major airports, the FAA announced it would divert any airplane trying to land in inclement weather to another airport where the altimeter would not be relied upon for landing safely. That would have cause widespread cancellations and delays across the country.
Roth said preventing the launch of 5G altogether isn't reasonable or fair to AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, who paid more than $90 billion for the spectrum from the FCC, considering there are more than 5,000 smaller municipal airports across the country and most of those are in close proximity to where the cellular providers have installed towers.
So is there a solution? Roth said the U.S. should look at the solutions from other countries.
"The solution is going to be for these wireless companies to adjust their power, to have the antennas point in a different direction," she said. "Make the same mitigations they have in other countries but also to get back a portion of the funds that they paid for."
The FAA is testing altimeters to see which ones are affected by the 5G network. It has cleared approximately 45% of the nation's airplane fleet to perform low visibility landings at airports where 5G will be available.