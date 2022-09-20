The heat these last few days has been extremely deviant from what is considered "normal" or "average" in these parts for mid-September. Is it just a phantom late-summer heat wave? Or is this tied to a broader change occurring?
The latter is your answer.
That shift obviously would be climate change.
Today we officially hit 100 degrees for the high in Paducah, which is now the latest into a year we have ever done so on record.
- The earliest 1st 100 degree temp ever was June 14th, 1987
- The latest (before today) last 100 degree temp was Sept. 15th, 1939
- Only 38% of all years on record saw at least 1 day reach 100+ degrees
- Just 0.723% of all September days saw a 100°F+ temperature
This is something we can expect to happen more as a product of climate change in our area.
To refresh you, we are seeing (in order of greatest rate of change) most apparently in the Local 6 area:
- Warmer winters
- Less snow
- Wetter weather
- Warmer nights
- Heat lasting longer into fall or early winter (Dec. 2020 ring a bell?)
I am sure some of you are thinking -- "if the record we beat was from the 1930s, it was really hot then! So, there must be no climate change!"
Let me address that.
Introducing to you the "dust bowl" years which went from 1930 to 1939. I see many people in the public try to point to that and claim the narrative "it was hot then" disproves climate change. The "dust bowl" timeframe in America was brutal for weather.
Some of the hottest weather ever in the Plains and Midwest happened in this time. Many heat records to this day are still standing from the 1930s.
A large portion of the U.S. saw 15% to 25% less precipitation than average for consecutive years during this time. This lead to EXTREME drought spanning multiple states. For example, the driest year at Boise City was 1934 which was 53% below normal! The dry years of the 1930s were extremely dry, and there were no extremely wet years to help the land recuperate. This also lead to brutal farming conditions.
By 1934, an estimated 35 million acres of formerly cultivated land had been rendered useless for farming, while another 125 million acres—an area roughly three-quarters the size of Texas—was rapidly losing its topsoil. Regular rainfall returned to the region by the end of 1939.
In response to the disaster, Franklin D. Roosevelt create government programs for better managing of land in 1933, the Civilian Conservation Corps planted trees, and farmers were educated with modern farming practices. With more knowledge and preparation today, there were likely never be a repeat of the disastrous Dust Bowl.
The dust bowl years were all influenced by a combination of agricultural, economic, and land factors -- on top of natural weather patterns.
A couple of things before we move on.
- Yes, the 1930s were brutally hot.
- Yes, the climate has *always naturally changed*
- Yes, the climate will *always naturally change*
- Yes, we (humans) have and are making this current period worse
- Yes, it is mathematical and scientific fact CO2 warms the Earth
Think of it this way... we are like putting our foot on the climate warming accelerator. We are making this already existing period of change worse, and faster. Which is the concerning part.
So the 1930s were so extremely hot because years of land practice in the late 1800s and early 1900s helped lead to unimaginable drought, which then lead to hot weather. Remember DRY air (low humidity, no rain in the ground) heats tremendously faster and MORE than HUMID and moist air. That is the reason why so many of our records are skewed to the 1930s in the Paducah area.
Marshall Shepard has a great quote on this very topic. Marshall is an international weather and climate expert, and past president of the American Meteorological Society (AMS). He is also director of the University of Georgia’s (UGA) Atmospheric Sciences Program.
- "The best way to place current warming and past heat records in context is to think about a young basketball player with outstanding jumping ability. The 1930s can symbolize his natural ability to jump. As time goes on, climate change added a few layers of wood to the basketball court such that the player, even with his natural ability, has an easier time dunking the basketball. Even as that happens, it takes nothing away from the fact that the kid always had amazing “bunnies” as the kids say today."
A new parameter called the "Climate Shift Index" helps give more perspective to any given day's weather, and how likely or unlikely it is to happen again thanks to climate change.
The climate shift index (CSI) shows a shift in how frequently certain temperatures occur. For instance, take tomorrow (Sept. 21) for example. The climate shift index spits out a value of 2 for Paducah.
A value of 2 means climate change has made the conditions at least twice as common. CSI levels of 2 and higher indicate a dominant climate influence.
Or in other words, 100 degree weather during September will become more frequent in coming years with the current rate of global climate warming.
The CSI tells us how much climate change has boosted the odds of a particular temperature. Events where the CSI reaches level 5 would be very difficult to encounter in a world without climate change–-not necessarily impossible, just very, very unlikely.
In the graphic below, you can see the global temperature anomaly each year based off the 1881 to 1910 (pre-industrial, pre dust-bowl drought) average.
Carbon Dioxide has changed annually since the beginning of the Earth. Ice Core sampling lets us go back only 800,000 years in time, which you can see below, in the most recent 50-70 years we are spiking well above any previous level of PPM (parts per million) globally of CO2 concentration.
Temperature and CO2 are statistically linked, which when zoomed in, you can see the temperature has increased proportionally to the rise of carbon dioxide.
It is worth nothing the 10 hottest years on record for mother Earth have happened since 2005. And I fully expect unfortunately given the consensus of science and math that we will surpass the hottest year ever again soon, and continue to do that.
To wrap this up into a nice bowtie, the takeaways here are that this heat we are having now, certainly has a climate connection. And while some of our records are skewed to the 1930s, average yearly temperatures now are considerably hotter than they were then. Those summers were brutal for a combination of previously discussed reasons.
Heatwaves are becoming more intense and frequent as part of climate change. A recent study (click to read here) even found that the ridiculous 2021 heat wave in the Pacific Northwest was 150x more likely to occur again due to climate change. While we can not point to individual weather events and "blame" them solely on climate change, we can show and express how they are influenced by it, and will be in the future.
Give it another decade or two, and you will see a lot of those records from the ''dust bowl'' years be replaced with new ones from the 2020s and 2030s.