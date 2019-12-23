MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— How much do you know about what kind of information your child's school can share to third parties? It's a question Local 6 looked into after multiple parents wanted to know how a local marine corps recruiter received their child's name and number.
This month multiple McCracken County High School students got a message saying in part, "I am the marine rep that covers WKCTC. I just wanted to see how your semester is going."
West Kentucky Community Technical College said they were told the Marines purchased a list of student contact information from the college. The Louisville Marine Corps recruiting station said the student contact information was provided to WKCTC.
Exemptions under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) allows student names, phone numbers and addresses be provided to the Marine Corps if they request it. It's a provision of the federal No Child Left Behind Act and the Floyd D. Spence National Defense Authorization Act that require local educational agencies receiving certain federal dollars to comply.
We posted the first story on our Facebook fan page. Some WKCTC students wrote they received the message and simply ignored it. One McCracken County High School parent said she didn't appreciate her student's contact information being sold.
Student information that we share is again with certain groups," said McCracken County School superintendent, Steve Carter." Only like military, higher education. We never sell any student directory information to any third party. Period."
Every year you receive a form asking you which student directory information can be released. It shares with you that directory information that can be shared with armed forces recruiters and institutions of higher education include student's name, addresses, and telephone number. A separate section ask you what directory information you consent to release for third parties other than armed forces recruiters and institutions of higher education. That information can include grade level, student attendance and even your child's date of birth. You can choose if the district may or may not release all or some of the directory information without your written consent.
One person commented "I'm sure glad the marines called me when I was a juvenile. I joined." Using directory information is just one of many ways the armed forces recruits. young men and women to join. McCracken County schools regular has recruiters from all branches come share their experiences with students at career fairs and other events. It's a relationship Carter is proud of.
"We have students who do enlist as part of that involvement," he said. "Again we just want to make sure that student information is protected to the best of ability and given in the proper manner."
Carter says parent should closely review this directory listing, but should be aware why certain things are on the student directory list. Some directory information is used for yearbooks, school district publications, sports programs and even given to law enforcement. Certain third parties like a state child welfare agency must fill out a form prior to any documents being released.
"Parents may not want some information to be shared but they still want their child's picture in the yearbook." Carter said. "So if you're not careful you may click the wrong box and that's why we want that form to be done."
Carter said this is a good reminder for parents to always read before they sign documents. You can request your child's school to withhold directory information from third parties by calling the front office.
Below is the on screen page McCracken County parents must read, sign and date regarding directory information prior to enrolling students each year.
Below is the document that a student's parent or legal guardian would fill out and submit to the principal to opt-out.